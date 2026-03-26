Erste Group Bank Expects Increased Earnings for Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $11.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.44. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2027 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

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Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

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Alphabet Stock Up 0.1%

GOOG opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

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Alphabet Company Profile

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Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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