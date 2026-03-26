Entergy Corporation $ETR is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,634,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,410 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for 2.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $151,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Entergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Entergy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,884,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after buying an additional 97,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $107.93.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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