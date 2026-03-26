Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) President Buys $19,560.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) President Douglas Reynolds acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,476,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,253,051.44. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Services of America Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.84.

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Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.70 million.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESOA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Energy Services of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Services of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 585,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Energy Services of America by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 181,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Services of America by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 127,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Services of America

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Energy Services of America, Inc (NASDAQ: ESOA) is a provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy producers, pipeline operators, and landowners across North America. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes compression systems tailored to meet the needs of natural gas gathering, processing and transmission applications. Its offerings include the sale, lease, and repair of both new and reconditioned compression units, as well as aftermarket parts and field services that support ongoing system performance and reliability.

In addition to core compression services, Energy Services of America delivers turnkey solutions for pipeline operators and gas processors.

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