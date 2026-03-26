EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH) Receives $23.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th.

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EHang Trading Up 3.0%

Institutional Trading of EHang

Shares of EH opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.96. EHang has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EHang by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited is a China-based technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for passenger transportation, logistics, and other commercial applications. Established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EH in 2019, EHang focuses on delivering turnkey solutions that integrate hardware, flight control systems and a cloud-based operating platform. Its flagship products include the EH216 series passenger AAV and the Falcon series unmanned aerial vehicles, designed to support urban air mobility, aerial filming, emergency response and short-range cargo delivery.

The company’s business model encompasses research and development, manufacturing, certification support, and operations services.

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