Ducky Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $295.66 Million (DUCKY)

Ducky (DUCKY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Ducky has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ducky token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ducky has a total market cap of $295.66 million and $555.31 thousand worth of Ducky was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ducky Token Profile

Ducky launched on November 6th, 2024. Ducky’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Ducky’s official website is duckycoin.vip. Ducky’s official message board is duckycoins.medium.com. Ducky’s official Twitter account is @duckycoinvip.

Ducky Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ducky (DUCKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ducky has a current supply of 420,690,000,000 with 414,400,864,566 in circulation. The last known price of Ducky is 0.00071071 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,131,780.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckycoin.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ducky directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ducky should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ducky using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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