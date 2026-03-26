Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.35. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.

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Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

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Domino’s Pizza Group PLC (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) is the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Germany. Headquartered in Milton Keynes, England, the company operates, franchises and supplies a network of more than 1,200 Domino’s Pizza stores across its territories, making it one of the largest pizza delivery and carryout businesses in Europe.

The company’s core activities include the production and distribution of pizzas, side dishes such as chicken wings and garlic breads, desserts and a range of beverages.

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