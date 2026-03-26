Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dollarama to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Dollarama Trading Up 1.1%

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Dollarama had a return on equity of 96.58% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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