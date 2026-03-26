Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Stock Position Boosted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $113,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,604,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 187.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,114 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,525 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,302.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 722,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 671,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,934,000 after purchasing an additional 667,899 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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