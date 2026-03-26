Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Stock Holdings Lifted by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $44,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,798,000 after buying an additional 23,241,330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,455,000 after buying an additional 6,008,895 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after buying an additional 1,904,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,947,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,089,000 after buying an additional 1,026,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,134,000 after acquiring an additional 715,660 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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