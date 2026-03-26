Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dillard’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

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Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $565.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $622.54 and a 200-day moving average of $625.69. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.65. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.24 and a 1 year high of $741.97.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $519.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDS

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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