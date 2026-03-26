DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

DFDS A/S Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

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DFDS A/S Company Profile

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DFDS A/S is a Denmark-based shipping and logistics company specializing in ferry and freight services across Europe. Established in 1866 as Det Forenede Dampskibs-Selskab, the company has grown into one of the region’s leading maritime transport providers. DFDS operates a fleet of roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels, conventional freight ships and passenger ferries, serving a network of routes that connect Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the Mediterranean.

The company’s core business segments include freight shipping, logistics and passenger transport.

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