Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €19.56 and last traded at €19.56. Approximately 63,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.15.

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Up 0.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.85 and its 200-day moving average is €19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 22.33.

About Deutsche EuroShop

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Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

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