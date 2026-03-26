Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Trading 3% Higher – What’s Next?

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. 68,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

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Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers. It also owns and operates retail cannabis store in Winnipeg, Manitoba, as well as cannabis superstore in Brandon, Manitoba. The company operates its retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand name.

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