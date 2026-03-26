Define Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Define Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 11.8% of Define Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Define Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,964,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,363,000 after buying an additional 3,773,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,670,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,796,000 after purchasing an additional 466,171 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,042,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,684,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,176,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,200,000 after purchasing an additional 254,165 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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