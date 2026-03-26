Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 32,418 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $4,141,399.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,859,581.75. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88.

On Monday, March 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,541 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $5,918,422.14.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $5,465,409.74.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82.

On Monday, January 5th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $5,773,186.58.

On Monday, December 29th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $4,468,821.30.

Datadog Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 397.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat argues Datadog could benefit from AI agent adoption because agents increase operational complexity and observability needs, which supports demand for Datadog’s platform. This frames DDOG as an AI tailwind story rather than a SaaS casualty.

MarketBeat argues Datadog could benefit from AI agent adoption because agents increase operational complexity and observability needs, which supports demand for Datadog’s platform. This frames DDOG as an AI tailwind story rather than a SaaS casualty. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece recommending DDOG as a buy, which may support short-term inflows from retail and value-oriented investors. Read More.

Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece recommending DDOG as a buy, which may support short-term inflows from retail and value-oriented investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Critical Cloud announced it became the first “Powered by Datadog” partner, signaling channel/partner momentum and deeper product embedment across AWS/Azure managed services. This is a partnership win that can help sales/implementation velocity. Read More.

Critical Cloud announced it became the first “Powered by Datadog” partner, signaling channel/partner momentum and deeper product embedment across AWS/Azure managed services. This is a partnership win that can help sales/implementation velocity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains largely positive: numerous buy/outperform ratings and a median price target well above current levels — supportive longer-term, but not an immediate catalyst. (See aggregator pages for full list.)

Analyst coverage remains largely positive: numerous buy/outperform ratings and a median price target well above current levels — supportive longer-term, but not an immediate catalyst. (See aggregator pages for full list.) Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in multiple feeds shows zeros/NaN and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is not a reliable signal today.

Reported short-interest data in multiple feeds shows zeros/NaN and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is not a reliable signal today. Negative Sentiment: QuiverQuant / market commentary links today’s intraday weakness to a softer FY2026 growth outlook and renewed concern about large-customer concentration (and potential budget optimization by big customers), a narrative that typically pressures high-multiple SaaS names. This is the most direct explanation for downward price action. Read More.

QuiverQuant / market commentary links today’s intraday weakness to a softer FY2026 growth outlook and renewed concern about large-customer concentration (and potential budget optimization by big customers), a narrative that typically pressures high-multiple SaaS names. This is the most direct explanation for downward price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc sold 32,418 shares (~$4.14M) and director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares (~$2.55M) on Mar 23 (SEC filings). Recent disclosures show a long string of insider sales across executives, which investors often view as a negative signal even if sales are for diversification or planned programs. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

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Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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