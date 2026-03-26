Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Posts Earnings Results

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter.

Dacotah Banks Stock Performance

Shares of DBIN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279. The firm has a market cap of $484 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.06. Dacotah Banks has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26.

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Dacotah Banks Company Profile

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Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) is a state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank headquartered in Huron, South Dakota. Through its branch network in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota, the bank offers a range of personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer lending and residential mortgage solutions. Online and mobile banking platforms complement these offerings with tools such as mobile deposit, electronic statements and bill pay.

On the commercial side, Dacotah Banks provides business and agricultural lending, treasury management, merchant services and cash management solutions.

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