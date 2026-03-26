Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) versus Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) and Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Genprex has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Therapeutics has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Genprex alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genprex and Cullinan Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cullinan Therapeutics 1 1 8 0 2.70

Profitability

Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 110.21%. Given Cullinan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cullinan Therapeutics is more favorable than Genprex.

This table compares Genprex and Cullinan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -877.15% -382.74% Cullinan Therapeutics N/A -46.19% -43.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Genprex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genprex and Cullinan Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A N/A -$21.11 million ($26.50) -0.07 Cullinan Therapeutics N/A N/A -$219.88 million ($3.35) -4.20

Cullinan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genprex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullinan Therapeutics beats Genprex on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genprex

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Its product pipeline comprises Acclaim-1, which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; Acclaim-2, which is in phase phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Acclaim-3, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company also develops ONC-001, REQORSA as a monotherapy, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat advance non-small cell lung cancer; and ONC-002, REQORSA with Tarceva, which is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company's development products comprise CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It has license and collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies; Harbour BioMed US Inc. for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CLN-418; and co-development agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop Zipalertinib. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Cullinan Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2024. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.