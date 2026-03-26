CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW) Trading 12% Higher – Time to Buy?

CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 66,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 26,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of CTW Cayman in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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CTW Cayman Trading Up 5.6%

Institutional Trading of CTW Cayman

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CTW Cayman stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CTW Cayman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading globally accessible, web-based gaming platform, offering players an immersive digital space through our flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. Our platform showcases a diverse selection of free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including Queen’s Blade, So I’m a Spider, So What?, and Goblin Slayer. The HTML5-based G123.jp platform removes common barriers to gameplay, such as downloads, installations, and mandatory registrations, ensuring that seamless, instant access is available to players worldwide across different types of devices, including mobile devices beyond just PCs.

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