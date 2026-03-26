Crypterium (CRPT) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded flat against the dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $0.07 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. Facebook, Telegram, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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