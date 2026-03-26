CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt Podbere Sells 15,918 Shares

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt Podbere sold 15,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.45, for a total transaction of $6,533,543.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 195,523 shares in the company, valued at $80,252,415.35. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $385.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.43, a PEG ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.35. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

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CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike News Summary

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike rolled out major AI‑native products at RSA — including Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security and the Charlotte AI AgentWorks no‑code ecosystem — positioning Falcon as an “AI security OS” that can drive upsells and recurring high‑margin services. Charlotte AI AgentWorks

CrowdStrike rolled out major AI‑native products at RSA — including Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security and the Charlotte AI AgentWorks no‑code ecosystem — positioning Falcon as an “AI security OS” that can drive upsells and recurring high‑margin services. Positive Sentiment: Expanded strategic integrations with large platform partners should accelerate enterprise adoption: CrowdStrike announced deeper collaboration with IBM (integrating Charlotte AI with IBM’s ATOM) and an expanded partnership with Intel to optimize Falcon for AI PCs — both moves broaden endpoint/cloud reach and channel pull. CrowdStrike and IBM Expand Strategic Collaboration

Expanded strategic integrations with large platform partners should accelerate enterprise adoption: CrowdStrike announced deeper collaboration with IBM (integrating Charlotte AI with IBM’s ATOM) and an expanded partnership with Intel to optimize Falcon for AI PCs — both moves broaden endpoint/cloud reach and channel pull. Positive Sentiment: Broad ecosystem partnerships (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.) cited around Charlotte and Falcon enhancements strengthen distribution, technology validation, and potential GTM expansion. This ecosystem message supports the company’s data‑driven moat. Autonomous Security and the New AI Arms Race

Broad ecosystem partnerships (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.) cited around Charlotte and Falcon enhancements strengthen distribution, technology validation, and potential GTM expansion. This ecosystem message supports the company’s data‑driven moat. Neutral Sentiment: CrowdStrike’s startup accelerator named Jazz the winner (AWS/NVIDIA support) — a positive PR/innovation signal for the ecosystem but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. CrowdStrike and AWS Announce Jazz as the Winner

CrowdStrike’s startup accelerator named Jazz the winner (AWS/NVIDIA support) — a positive PR/innovation signal for the ecosystem but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was disclosed (CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, President Michael Sentonas and others sold shares on March 23rd). Large insider sales can amplify negative sentiment even if unrelated to company outlook. SEC Form 4 (Kurtz sale)

Significant insider selling was disclosed (CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, President Michael Sentonas and others sold shares on March 23rd). Large insider sales can amplify negative sentiment even if unrelated to company outlook. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pressure is also tied to a broader rotation out of high‑multiple software/cyber names and renewed investor debate over whether AI tooling will compress pricing or accelerate consolidation — headlines and analyst target trims have made CRWD vulnerable to risk‑off moves. High‑multiple software sentiment weakens

Short‑term pressure is also tied to a broader rotation out of high‑multiple software/cyber names and renewed investor debate over whether AI tooling will compress pricing or accelerate consolidation — headlines and analyst target trims have made CRWD vulnerable to risk‑off moves. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and valuation remain a headwind: CRWD still trades at a premium on growth expectations and is below key short‑term moving averages, which can prolong volatility until the market confirms sustained ARR/cash‑flow acceleration. CrowdStrike Stock Outlook

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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