Critical Comparison: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Well and Tivic Health Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $249.32 million 0.37 -$95.70 million ($5.95) -0.94 Tivic Health Systems $780,000.00 2.59 -$5.66 million ($6.68) -0.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tivic Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

56.1% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Well and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 1 6 1 0 2.00 Tivic Health Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 32.09%. Given American Well’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -38.38% -35.33% -26.43% Tivic Health Systems -1,557.26% -202.20% -173.34%

Summary

American Well beats Tivic Health Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

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American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tivic Health Systems

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Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

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