CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 10,020 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $468,735.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 255,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,336.78. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,349 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $499,442.74.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,798 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $517,334.40.

On Thursday, February 19th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,967 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $366,324.86.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,552,500.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,613,800.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

More CRISPR Therapeutics News

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights why CRISPR “outpaced the stock market” today, calling attention to recent investor interest and momentum that can attract short-term buying. Read More.

Zacks highlights why CRISPR “outpaced the stock market” today, calling attention to recent investor interest and momentum that can attract short-term buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CRISPR has been a “trending” name on Zacks/Yahoo finance pages — elevated attention can boost volume and volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Read More. · Read More.

CRISPR has been a “trending” name on Zacks/Yahoo finance pages — elevated attention can boost volume and volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Read More. · Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest reports show reported short interest of zero shares as of March 24 — the figures appear to contain data or reporting anomalies (NaN increases). Practically, reported zero short interest reduces the likelihood of a short-squeeze narrative, but the data should be treated cautiously until clarified by exchanges or data vendors.

Multiple short-interest reports show reported short interest of zero shares as of March 24 — the figures appear to contain data or reporting anomalies (NaN increases). Practically, reported zero short interest reduces the likelihood of a short-squeeze narrative, but the data should be treated cautiously until clarified by exchanges or data vendors. Negative Sentiment: CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,020 shares on March 23 at an average ~$46.78 (≈$468.7K). Insider sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors despite the CEO retaining a substantial stake (255,501 shares). SEC filing: Read More.

CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,020 shares on March 23 at an average ~$46.78 (≈$468.7K). Insider sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors despite the CEO retaining a substantial stake (255,501 shares). SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel James Kasinger sold 3,182 shares on March 23 at the same average price (~$46.78). Additional insider selling amplifies the negative signal for some investors, though both insiders remain significant holders. SEC filing: Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. GSK plc purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $168,890,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,132,000 after acquiring an additional 989,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,082,000 after acquiring an additional 859,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,777,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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