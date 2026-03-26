Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.9120, with a volume of 864386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

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Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

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Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

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