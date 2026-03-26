Contrasting Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -1.66% 0.43% 0.14% Amer Sports 6.51% 9.74% 5.80%

Volatility and Risk

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Sports has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 1 0 0 1.50 Amer Sports 0 2 15 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Amer Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amer Sports has a consensus price target of $47.12, suggesting a potential upside of 40.06%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Amer Sports”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $2.06 billion 1.22 -$409.30 million ($0.32) -42.58 Amer Sports $6.57 billion 2.84 $427.40 million $0.75 44.86

Amer Sports has higher revenue and earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Topgolf Callaway Brands on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

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