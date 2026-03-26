Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Contango ORE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

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Contango ORE Trading Up 1.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. 81,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Contango ORE has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $303.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 21,621 shares of Contango ORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $387,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 517,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,267,148.80. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Gregory Larimer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $229,250.56. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,176 shares of company stock worth $1,390,050. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Contango ORE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Contango ORE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Contango ORE during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Contango ORE by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango ORE in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango ORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango ORE Royalty Trust (NYSE American: CTGO) is a grantor royalty trust that holds net overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties. As a non‐operating entity, the trust itself does not engage in exploration, drilling or production activities but instead receives a percentage of revenues generated by producing wells. This structure offers investors exposure to commodity price movements and production volumes without the direct capital expenditure or operational risks associated with upstream oil and gas companies.

The trust’s assets consist primarily of royalty interests in offshore leases located on the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

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