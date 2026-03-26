Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

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Compugen Price Performance

Compugen stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.90. Compugen has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. Compugen had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 55.68%. The business had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,456,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Compugen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 359,785 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Compugen by 10.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Compugen by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen’s predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

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