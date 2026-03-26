Comparing Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) & Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Free Report) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat N/A N/A N/A Satellogic -27.01% -34.92% 14.42%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Satellogic $17.71 million 47.58 -$4.78 million ($0.25) -24.88

This table compares Intelsat and Satellogic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intelsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Satellogic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intelsat and Satellogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 0.00 Satellogic 1 1 3 1 2.67

Satellogic has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%. Given Intelsat’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intelsat is more favorable than Satellogic.

Summary

Satellogic beats Intelsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

(Get Free Report)

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Satellogic

(Get Free Report)

Satellogic Inc. operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.