Comparing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spectral AI and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 1 0 2 0 2.33 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spectral AI currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 111.04%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral AI and ADM Tronics Unlimited”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $19.65 million 2.41 -$15.31 million ($0.74) -2.08 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.20 million 1.69 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spectral AI.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -41.11% N/A -37.73% ADM Tronics Unlimited -0.20% -0.85% -0.32%

Summary

Spectral AI beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

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Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

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ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

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