Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.41, but opened at $57.98. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $61.0560, with a volume of 146,565 shares.

The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

Key Stories Impacting Commercial Metals

Positive Sentiment: Very strong operational results — consolidated core EBITDA roughly doubled year-over-year, core EBITDA margin expanded ~610 bps, and revenue rose ~21.5% YoY, reflecting solid demand and improved execution. These fundamentals support earnings power and cash flow generation. PR Newswire: Q2 Results

Very strong operational results — consolidated core EBITDA roughly doubled year-over-year, core EBITDA margin expanded ~610 bps, and revenue rose ~21.5% YoY, reflecting solid demand and improved execution. These fundamentals support earnings power and cash flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Precast acquisition adding meaningful EBITDA and synergies — the newly acquired precast platform contributed material adjusted EBITDA and management said integrations are progressing, supporting confidence in expected performance and synergies. This diversification helps margins in the Construction Solutions Group. PR Newswire: Precast Contribution

Precast acquisition adding meaningful EBITDA and synergies — the newly acquired precast platform contributed material adjusted EBITDA and management said integrations are progressing, supporting confidence in expected performance and synergies. This diversification helps margins in the Construction Solutions Group. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase signals confidence — the board raised the quarterly dividend 11% to $0.20 per share, indicating strong free cash flow expectations and shareholder return priority. PR Newswire: Dividend Increase

Dividend increase signals confidence — the board raised the quarterly dividend 11% to $0.20 per share, indicating strong free cash flow expectations and shareholder return priority. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage updates — KeyCorp initiated coverage with a “sector weight” rating, which may influence flows but is not a strong directional signal. Finviz / KeyCorp Note

Analyst/coverage updates — KeyCorp initiated coverage with a “sector weight” rating, which may influence flows but is not a strong directional signal. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus — adjusted EPS was reported at $1.16 (GAAP $0.83), below some consensus figures (~$1.28–$1.33), which likely pressured near-term sentiment despite stronger revenue. Investors focused on earnings-per-share miss rather than the underlying margin improvement. Zacks: Q2 Miss

EPS missed consensus — adjusted EPS was reported at $1.16 (GAAP $0.83), below some consensus figures (~$1.28–$1.33), which likely pressured near-term sentiment despite stronger revenue. Investors focused on earnings-per-share miss rather than the underlying margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Near-term market reaction mixed — despite solid revenue and backlog, the stock slipped following results as some traders focused on the EPS miss and profit-taking after recent strength. Monitor volume and guidance commentary for confirmation of trend direction. Blockonomi: Stock Slip

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Metals this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $2,003,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,813.60. This trade represents a 32.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.69 per share, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,986.22. This represents a 27.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 42.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.