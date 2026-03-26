Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

PSF stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 159.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: PSF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of preferred and other hybrid securities, combining the liquidity of an exchange-traded vehicle with a specialized income strategy.

The fund’s primary business activity is investing in preferred stocks, bank capital instruments, trust preferreds and other hybrid capital structures issued by U.S.

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Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF)

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