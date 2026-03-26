Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RLTY opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

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About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: RLTY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income, capital appreciation and capital gains. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate securities. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to preferred equity, real estate operating companies and debt instruments when market opportunities arise.

The fund’s portfolio spans a wide range of property sectors, including office, industrial, retail, residential and specialized real estate such as healthcare and lodging.

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