CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Up 10% – Time to Buy?

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 24,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 36,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNSP

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for aggressive central nervous system tumors. The company’s lead candidate, berubicin, is an anthracycline derivative engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and other brain cancers. In addition to berubicin, CNS Pharmaceuticals is advancing WP1066, an immunotherapy agent designed to inhibit the STAT3 signaling pathway and enhance anti-tumor immune activity in the tumor microenvironment.

Berubicin has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma, where it demonstrated proof-of-concept signals, and is currently in Phase 2 development.

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