CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

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CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 128,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,943. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,455,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 307,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,687.85. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $442,068.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 214,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,524.28. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,208 shares of company stock worth $9,762,609. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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