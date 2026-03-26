Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Upgraded at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Climb Bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Climb Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Climb Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLYM

Climb Bio Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ CLYM opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $333.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.25. Climb Bio has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Climb Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Climb Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in Climb Bio during the fourth quarter worth $10,686,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Climb Bio by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,396,722 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Climb Bio by 972.8% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 1,298,945 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Climb Bio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 932,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 497,410 shares during the period. Finally, Diadema Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Climb Bio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 702,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Bio

(Get Free Report)

Climb Bio Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disorders. The company’s mission centers on designing biologics with enhanced specificity and functional activity to engage key cellular targets and improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

At the heart of Climb Bio’s approach is its proprietary protein engineering platform, which combines mammalian cell display, directed evolution and computational modeling.

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