Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Insider Nikhil Chandhok Sells 10,000 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,230,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 540,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,509,478.08. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nikhil Chandhok also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 26th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 20,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

CRCL opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $160 price target (implying significant upside vs. current levels). This is a clear bullish signal from an influential sell‑side shop. Read More.

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $160 price target (implying significant upside vs. current levels). This is a clear bullish signal from an influential sell‑side shop. Read More. Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy on CRCL, highlighting regulatory tailwinds and the large cross‑border stablecoin market as supportive for Circle’s long‑term growth. Read More.

William Blair reiterated a Buy on CRCL, highlighting regulatory tailwinds and the large cross‑border stablecoin market as supportive for Circle’s long‑term growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ark/ Cathie Wood increased exposure to Circle (reported $16M buy), a high‑profile institutional vote of confidence that can support investor sentiment and volume. Read More.

Ark/ Cathie Wood increased exposure to Circle (reported $16M buy), a high‑profile institutional vote of confidence that can support investor sentiment and volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights Circle’s push beyond stablecoins into payments, FX and tokenized assets — diversification that could reduce regulatory concentration risk over time, though reserve income still dominates near‑term results. Read More.

Zacks highlights Circle’s push beyond stablecoins into payments, FX and tokenized assets — diversification that could reduce regulatory concentration risk over time, though reserve income still dominates near‑term results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Circle is engaging EU regulators to seek revisions to restrictive settlement rules — a proactive policy move that may mitigate regional headwinds but has uncertain timing and impact. Read More.

Circle is engaging EU regulators to seek revisions to restrictive settlement rules — a proactive policy move that may mitigate regional headwinds but has uncertain timing and impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Proposed U.S. stablecoin legislation (the draft “Clarity Act”) that would restrict platforms from offering yields on stablecoins sparked a major sell‑off, erasing billions from Circle and peers — this is the principal near‑term risk driving volatility and price weakness. Read More.

Proposed U.S. stablecoin legislation (the draft “Clarity Act”) that would restrict platforms from offering yields on stablecoins sparked a major sell‑off, erasing billions from Circle and peers — this is the principal near‑term risk driving volatility and price weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: News that rival Tether engaged a Big Four auditor for USDT reserve verification intensified competitive scrutiny and fueled short‑term selling pressure on Circle. Read More.

News that rival Tether engaged a Big Four auditor for USDT reserve verification intensified competitive scrutiny and fueled short‑term selling pressure on Circle. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Circle executive Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares on March 23 (SEC filing), a disclosure that some investors view unfavorably even though his post‑sale holdings remain large. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Clear Str raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Circle Internet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCL. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Circle Internet Group by 4,329.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164,309 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Circle Internet Group by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,159,000.

About Circle Internet Group

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Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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