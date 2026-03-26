Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.0710. 3,957,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 28,859,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Specifically, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 170,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,506.20. The trade was a 14.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

Cipher Mining News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cipher Mining this week:

Cipher Mining Stock Down 7.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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