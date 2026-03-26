Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $407.89 and last traded at $404.0070. 844,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,443,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.70.

Specifically, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,105. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ciena from $320.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.12.

Ciena Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 257.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.18.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ciena by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $6,947,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ciena by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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