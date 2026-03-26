Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 83,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 24,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
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Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based, open-ended real estate investment trust established in 2012 by Loblaw Companies Limited. It was created to acquire, own, develop and manage a diversified portfolio of retail, industrial and commercial properties across Canada. The Trust’s sponsor relationship with Loblaw provides a steady source of quality tenants, anchored primarily by grocery and pharmacy banners.
The Trust’s core business activities include the leasing of grocery-anchored shopping centres, the ownership of industrial and logistics properties and the strategic development of mixed-use and residential projects.
Further Reading
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