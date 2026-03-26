Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.05, but opened at $36.81. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $36.6520, with a volume of 26,760 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Chipmos Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipmos Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chipmos Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chipmos Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

Further Reading

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