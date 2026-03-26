China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.6398 and last traded at $0.6140. 26,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 51,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5882.

China Pharma Stock Up 4.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of China Pharma worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions. Its products include Cerebroprotein Hydroloysate injection to treat memory decline and attention deficit; Gastrodin injection for tiredness, loss of concentration, poor sleep, and traumatic syndromes of the brain; Propylgallate injection to treat cerebral thrombosis, coronary heart disease, and after surgery complications; Ozagrel Sodium to treat acute thrombotic cerebral infarction and dyskinesia; Alginic Sodium Diester injection for ischemic heart, cerebrovascular, and high lipoprotein blood diseases; Bumetanide injection to treat edema diseases; and Candesartan for hypertension.

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