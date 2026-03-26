Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at TD Cowen

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Chewy from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

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Chewy Trading Up 2.3%

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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