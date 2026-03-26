Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at TD Cowen

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Chewy from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.
View Our Latest Analysis on Chewy
Chewy Trading Up 2.3%
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company guidance and AI-driven cost savings: Chewy guided 2026 net sales to as much as $13.60–$13.75B and flagged AI-related cost savings and vet-care expansion as drivers of margin upside — a main reason the stock jumped. Chewy (CHWY) Stock Soars 13% on Strong 2026 Revenue Outlook and AI Cost Savings
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and profitability momentum: Chewy reported Q4 revenue near expectations, higher profitability metrics and improving free cash flow/EBITDA margins — these fundamentals supported the rally and lifted investor sentiment. Chewy Stock Surges On Strong Q4 Results And Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Management tone and media coverage: CEO Sumit Singh’s bullish interview and company commentary that pet ownership trends remain resilient helped strengthen conviction around the outlook. Chewy CEO: Consumers are ‘highly engaged’ even as inflation squeezes budgets
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed: Some firms (e.g., TD Cowen, Citigroup) remain constructive, while others reiterated Hold/Neutral ratings — Needham reiterated a Hold today. These notes temper enthusiasm but don’t negate the positive reaction. Chewy: Solid Execution and Margin Upside… Needham Hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and buy-side positioning: Heavy call-option activity and institutional repositioning amplified the move around earnings day, which can increase intraday volatility. Chewy jumps 15% as investors position for fiscal Q4 and full-year results
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cut and Hold reiterations: BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed Neutral and cut its PT to $28 (from $38), signaling skepticism on upside from current levels despite the guidance. BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and recent 52-week lows: Recent insider sales and the stock’s earlier slide to new 52‑week lows highlight lingering investor caution and execution risk if macro or competitive pressure reappears. Chewy stock hits 52-week low
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.
Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.
Further Reading
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