Chesnara (LON:CSN) Insider Steve Murray Acquires 17,327 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray bought 17,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 293 per share, for a total transaction of £50,768.11.

Chesnara Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 290.50 on Thursday. Chesnara plc has a twelve month low of GBX 238 and a twelve month high of GBX 335. The company has a market cap of £670.85 million, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.53.

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Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.05) EPS for the quarter. Chesnara had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

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