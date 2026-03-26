Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 and last traded at GBX 333.09. 1,266,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,365,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.80.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £667.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.51.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.