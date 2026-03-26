Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.80% from the company’s previous close.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 338 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.51. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 44 and a one year high of GBX 430.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of £658.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.81.

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Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (24.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceres Power will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

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