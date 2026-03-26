Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (24.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 79.44%.

Here are the key takeaways from Ceres Power’s conference call:

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Manufacturing partnerships progressed — new MLA with Weichai (China), Delta prototyping in Taiwan and Doosan’s factory in Korea reached first production and generated Ceres’ first royalties, accelerating commercial scale-up.

— new MLA with Weichai (China), Delta prototyping in Taiwan and Doosan’s factory in Korea reached first production and generated Ceres’ first royalties, accelerating commercial scale-up. Centrica partnership announced to target a multi-gigawatt UK opportunity (initial focus on data centers), with Ceres advising on deployment to help stimulate demand for licensees’ products.

announced to target a multi-gigawatt UK opportunity (initial focus on data centers), with Ceres advising on deployment to help stimulate demand for licensees’ products. Strong financial position and cost action — year-end cash was over GBP 83m and management expects about a 20% cost reduction in 2026 from a business transformation, improving runway and discipline.

— year-end cash was over GBP 83m and management expects about a 20% cost reduction in 2026 from a business transformation, improving runway and discipline. Management outlook: achieving an average of one new MLA per year is presented as the path to cash-flow neutrality, but royalties are still modest today and profitability depends on execution and licensing cadence.

is presented as the path to cash-flow neutrality, but royalties are still modest today and profitability depends on execution and licensing cadence. Hydrogen market dynamics remain mixed; Ceres notes short-term headwinds but is advancing pressurized SOEC modules with Shell, Thermax and Denso to target megawatt-scale green hydrogen as a longer-term opportunity.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Ceres Power stock traded up GBX 34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 342.80. 4,789,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £667.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.81. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceres Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWR

Ceres Power Company Profile

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Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

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