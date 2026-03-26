Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

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Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.39 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 42.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 32.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,379,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,448 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,489,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,954,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,621,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 164,238 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 345,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 228,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

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