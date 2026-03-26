Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.11. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $16.9410, with a volume of 190,163 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.39 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 42.18%. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,106.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

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Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

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