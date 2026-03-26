cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 11.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.7930 and last traded at $0.7608. 1,176,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 450,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

cbdMD Stock Up 4.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in cbdMD stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.49% of cbdMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: YCBD) is a Charlotte, North Carolina–based producer and distributor of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. Since its founding in 2018, the company has focused on developing a diverse portfolio of wellness offerings designed for human and pet use. Its product range includes tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet-specific formulations, each developed to comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines for hemp-derived substances.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model, sourcing U.S.-grown hemp and overseeing manufacturing processes in cGMP-certified facilities.

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