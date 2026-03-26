Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 138.9% in March

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 344 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the February 26th total of 144 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

COOSF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

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Carbios SAS Company Profile

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Carbios SAS is a France‐based biotechnology company specializing in the development of enzymatic processes to recycle and biodegrade PET plastics and polyester textiles. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, Carbios has pioneered industrial enzymes capable of depolymerizing post‐consumer PET into its original monomers. These monomers can then be purified and repolymerized into virgin‐quality PET, offering a circular solution to plastic waste.

The company’s core technology relies on proprietary engineered hydrolase enzymes that accelerate the breakdown of polyethylene terephthalate under mild conditions.

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