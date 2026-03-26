Capital Metals (LON:CMET) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 and last traded at GBX 5. Approximately 255,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,147,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75.

Capital Metals Trading Up 5.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.62. The firm has a market cap of £24.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Metals is a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: CMET). We are developing the Taprobane Minerals Project in Sri Lanka, approximately 220km east of Colombo, containing industrial minerals including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and garnet. The Project is one of the highest-grade mineral sands projects globally, with potential for further grade and resource expansion. In 2022, a third-party Preliminary Economic Assessment provided a Project NPV of US$155-235m based on existing resources, with further identified optimisation potential.

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